NOKOMIS — Providing food, which will energize diners and not over stuff them is the objective of Bulgarian Delian Zeafirov.
Zeafirov has opened the Thracian (pronounced ‘Trace’) Mediterranean Grill across from Captain Eddie’s Seafood Restaurant in Nokomis.
His intentions are to create something different, like the popular kebab. He believes when the food is cooked and served on a skewer it has much more flavor.
Mixing beef with chicken, lamb and any combination skewered together and seared on a grill to perfection cannot be beaten, according to Zeafirov.
The Mediterranean diet is considered healthy and the typical foods are based on recipes from several different countries. Recipes from Greek, Turkish, Lebanese, Syrian and Egyptian make up the well known dishes.
Mediterranean staples on the menu include appetizers like, Thracian fries, hummus, spanakopita, Armenian and Greek salads. Entrees include beef, lamb, chicken, pork Shish kebabs, pistachio and moussaka.
While desserts include classics like baklava, Mediterranean nut roll and baklava cheesecake.
Zeafirov serves pasta with couscous, raisins, nuts and a nice skewer of rib eye steak. Vegetarian and vegan dishes like hummus are also available.
Wine, beer, Turkish coffee and Moroccan mint tea with fresh fruit juices are also served. Very conscious of supporting the local economy a lot of the food is provided by suppliers within a 20-mile radius.
Farm fresh local produce including organic, meats from Orlando and fish locally caught.
Born in Sofia, Bulgaria, Zeafirov came to the U.S. to educate himself. Attending graduate school, he obtained a degree in international marketing and finance and a bachelors in finance and economics.
In college he worked in restaurants and following grad school he took a full time job in a restaurant until 2002 when he decided to open his first restaurant in Omaha, Nebraska. Describing it as small, the size of a shoe box, it became so popular in 2004 it was voted the best restaurant in Omaha.
Zeafirov opened a second location in 2005. His restaurant dreams were put on hold when his family arrived from Bulgaria, Zeafiov then went into finance to work for Merrill Lynch.
Returning to Nokomis, Zeafirov is recreating his award-winning Omaha menu in his new 10 table restaurant — the restaurant can seat up to 40 people.
“Thracian is more than just a restaurant it is a lifestyle.” He said, “I love people and was sent to this world to make them socialize and be special. I want them to come back more than once a week to be served properly and friendly, and I want to make sure everyone is happy; we will do whatever it takes.”
Thracian Mediterranean Grill, 920 S. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
