Residents of Venice or Nokomis, 55 plus are invited to visit the new Thrift Boutique at 478 U.S. 41 Bypass North, in the TJ Maxx Shopping Center, next to McDonalds. They can select a gift of any item clothing, jewelry, accessory or book in the Boutique priced under five dollars between Monday, May 13 to Saturday, May 18 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
More than 20,000 items priced under five dollars are displayed in the spacious, fresh welcoming atmosphere of the new Thrift Boutique operated by the non-profit Project Give which focuses on helping the youth today for a better tomorrow.
This event, said Micah Larimore, Project Give board president is to thank and honor the people who have gone before the youth of today in establishing a solid foundation for our country, our lifestyles and our opportunities.
Project Give provides activities contributing to the character, educational and cultural development of minors. It brings them together to raise money for non-profits, charities, schools or churches and by doing so promote good character development of minors through servant leadership.
Having grown rapidly in 8 months, the Thrift Boutique which originally opened as Project Give has been relaunched with a name reflecting the growth of the organization. It has a very large selection of donated quality women, men and children's clothes, jewelry, books at a low price.
Larimore has 11 employees, most being former student volunteers. High School students volunteer and can participate in the Bright Scholarship project where applicable.
