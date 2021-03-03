As the COVID-19 pandemic raced through the U.S. and the state imposed a temporary shutdown of all but essential businesses and services, Florida saw visitors all but disappear.
Visit Sarasota County President Virginia Haley said February 2020 was the greatest month in history for Sarasota County tourism.
“And then we saw the worst month in April — both in 2020. We had the best February ever and the worst month for tourism we have ever endured, in April 2020, when visitors were down 94.6% compared to April 2019.”
She said there were only 7,200 visitors in April last year.
But there has been a rebound as well.
February 2020 set “an all-time record for the most number of visitors, highest lodging occupancy and room nights sold,” Haley said in an email.
She said tourism in Sarasota County “has been heading in a positive direction year after year; I would have expected to see double-digit growth in the Tourism Development Tax by the end of Fiscal 2020.”
The state tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida announced recently the pandemic ended a decade of record-setting tourism numbers in the state, with the industry seeing a 34% drop in visitors in 2020 compared with the prior year.
Business and group travel for meetings were areas of tourism hurt the most during the pandemic were in, Haley said.
“With the lack of business meetings ... hotels and restaurants are hurting during the week,” she said.
She said hotels have lost revenues.
According to Visit Florida, tourism in the state as a whole was hardest hit in the second quarter of 2020 when it fell by 60.3%. The third quarter saw a 32.7% decrease in tourism, while the fourth quarter was down 33.1%.
The state was enjoying a record year in 2019 when 131 million tourists visited Florida. The number of visitors had been increasing every year since 2009, when Florida had 80 million visitors.
That all came to a crashing halt in March 2020. And although the state did reopen, not returning were many Canadian visitors in 2020, whose number dropped by 64.5% when only 1.28 million came to Florida.
The Canadian government urged its citizens not to travel outside their nation.
In Sarasota County, the loss of Canadian visitors was huge.
“For the quarter October through December 2020, the number of Canadian visitors who stayed in paid lodging was 2,230 compared to 19,130 for the same period in 2019,” Haley said.
Charlotte County wasn’t hit hard overall.
“We were up 2.4% in tourist tax collected for 2020,” said Sean Doherty, director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Convention and Tourism Bureau.
Charlotte County saw tourists coming to the area despite the pandemic.
Doherty attributes this stressing outdoor activities such as kayaking, hiking, fishing, boating and the beach, meant tourists felt safer visiting the area.
Tourism is critical for Florida’s financial well-being.
“No one is going to argue that tourism is not the largest industry in the state of Florida,” said Clearwater Republican Ed Hooper, in a Visit Florida news release.
Hooper is sponsoring a bill allowing Visit Florida to carry forward unused money from budget year to budget year.
“We live by it or we will die by it,” he said.
