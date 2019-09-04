By ROGER BUTTON

Businews Columnist

A national retailer, The Tractor Supply Company is coming to Venice, but ironically they do not sell tractors. The name is somewhat misleading in this day of social media and information technology. The company is the largest operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in America.

Hix Snedeker Companies have purchased from Jacaranda Junction II, LLC. for $2,125,000. The 3.66 acres is on Times Circle, off Jacaranda Boulevard to the rear of Culvers and Wawa. They will develop the Tractor Supply Company Retail Store on the site.

Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 as a mail order catalog business offering tractor parts to America’s farmers. Today it is a leading-edge retailer with annual revenues of approximately $7.91 billion

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn. The company owns and operates more than 1,700 stores in 49 states. They supply basic maintenance products for home, land, pet and animal owners.

Those include clothing, equine and pet supplies, tractor/trailer parts and accessories, lawn and garden supplies, sprinkler/irrigation parts, power tools, fencing, welding and pump supplies, riding mowers and more.

Currently design and permitting is underway, but no projected dates are available for start or completion of the store. When completed it will be one of the major stores among the developments at the fast expanding Interstate 75 interchange.

