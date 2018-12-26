The newly assembled staff of experts ensuring Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay community residents enjoy healthy, engaging and fulfilling lifestyles at the progressive senior living community was announced recently.
“I could not be more delighted with our stellar team of leaders. Each brings extraordinary skills to their role,” said Larry Pino, Tuscan Gardens’ chairman and chief executive officer. “Tuscan Gardens was created to provide the type of inviting, joyful and caring environment I wanted my own parents to have. I am pleased we have built a team to deliver on that lofty goal day in and day out.”
Kim Champagne is executive director with overall responsibility for maximizing the purpose, passion and joy of the community’s residents, ensuring they receive exemplary care. A Certified Dementia Practitioner she brings robust memory care expertise and extensive leadership experience.
Director of health services is Stephanie Leathers, RN, who has specialized in geriatric medicine and long-term care throughout her 29-year nursing career. She has served as nursing director and an administrator for state-of-the-art assisted living facilities in New York and Florida.
A 30-year resident of Venice, Sally Muzzonigro is director of outreach development. She is responsible for working with Sarasota County medical professionals, other care providers and assisting families with the decision-making and transition processes.
The new executive chef Bryan Allen has responsibility for the community’s dining services program. It includes oversight of the inviting, open-concept Tuscan Kitchen, its Bistro and Café. He has extensive fine dining experience, having served as executive sous chef for a Hilton resort.
Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay offers supportive independent living, assisted living and memory care services. It provides personalized support helping residents live as independently as possible and creating an uplifting lifestyle.
