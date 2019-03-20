The new Nokomis Burger King at Spanish Lakes Boulevard in Nokomis Plaza was a busy place within hours of opening last week.
Overseeing the first day to ensure everything was up and running was C.J. Fitzpatrick, vice president, director of Operations and co-owner of the franchisee, Quality Dining Inc.
This location is the company’s 107th. It acquired 55 Burger King restaurants in the state in 2012 and is now the largest franchisee in Florida.
The restaurant is open from 5 a.m. to midnight seven days a week with 43 staff and 68 seats.
This restaurant is somewhat unique in the Burger King system for having a double drive-through to cut the time waiting in line.
“For those drivers who are second and third at the window waiting, we will go out of an exit door to serve you and you will have the ability to bypass the line and go on about your day,” Fitzpatrick said.
“Our guests will appreciate we have gone to great lengths to make this location hospitable, with televisions, music for ambience and various styles of seating including the high-top community tables,” he added.
The restaurant offers the complete Burger King menu, including a fish sandwich, popular now as it is Lent; new chicken items; and a program of frappes and iced coffee to be nationally advertised with a discount. For seniors, hot coffee is 50 cents all the time.
Fitzpatrick said the goal is for the location to be the community’s restaurant, where people want to gather, visit and enjoy a meal. To foster that feeling, large photographs of the area taken in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s are on display.
Burger King was founded in 1954 by Jim McLamore, in Miami. Quality Dining Inc., a family company based in Indiana, started in 1981 when two brothers bought a Burger King in Detroit.
