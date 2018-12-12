Before a large crowd of members and guests, Jackie Robertson of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate was inducted as 2019 President of the Venice Area Board of Realtors at the organization’s annual banquet.
Installing Officer was Barry Grooms, 2019 Vice-President of Florida Realtors. Members on the 2019 Board include Don Zenner, Sole Proprietor, Bebe Teichman (Sunkissed Realty), Helen Moore (Michael Saunders & Company), Karen Montgomery (Anchor Realty of the Gulf Coast), Steve LaFountain (Pointe of Palms Real Estate) and Directors Tom Accardi and Frank Logan C& L Real Estate), Lore Miller (Results Realty), Jo-Anne Sckowska (Michael Saunders & Co.), Diane Fuchs (Exit King Realty Venice) and Patti Calkins (Laura B. Kopple, Inc.). The new Board takes office on Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.