The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to host the inaugural Leadership Class of 2019. A special thanks to our Founding Leaders: Boone Law Firm, CJ Fishman and Venice Regional Bayfront Health for making this initiative possible.
The Leadership Class will begin in March and continue until October. Sessions will meet all day on the second Friday of each month. Each month will highlight a different theme providing an overview of the Venice area.
The program’s purpose is:
· To gather community leaders of diverse backgrounds.
· To develop their knowledge and desire to accept civic responsibilities and leadership roles.
· To expose participants to the problems and opportunities that face the Venice community.
· To open dialogue among emerging and current community leaders Individuals selected will:
- Have demonstrated commitment through past and current community activities or exhibit a desire to commit to community involvement.
- Represent a cross section of the community of all ages and geographic representation. Diversity is an important component of the program’s purpose.
If your business or organization would like to be considered as a possible class tour site, or would like to inquire about your business or organization being a sponsor of the month, or have further inquiries on the program in general, please contact Barbara Hines, Leadership Venice Director bhines@venicechamber.com or 941-488-2236.
We invite you to get your application in by February 1st, 2019 to bhines@venicechamber.com. Applications are available at: VeniceChamber.com/Leadership.
You will not want to miss out on this amazing opportunity to be involved in the first-ever Leadership Venice. It will be sure to Empower, Enhance, Engage and Energize you and your business!
Victoria Stultz is the chair of the board of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce 2018-19.
