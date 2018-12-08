On behalf of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Chair of the Board, Victoria
Stultz, and myself, we are so pleased and proud to partner with our Venice Gondolier Sun to bring a new chamber update to you each month. First, we would like to announce the successful kickoff of three of our four new flagship initiatives, all part of an Enhanced Entrepreneurial Exchange Series for 2018-19:
- Pay it Forward BizTips, a monthly peer-to-peer tip column shared with members, written by area experts representing a variety of business fields and backgrounds.
- CEO Roundtable is “an enriching collaborative think tank venue” promoting growth and success within our local business community. Area leaders share insights, expertise, and strategies to tackle challenges in a confidential setting. This program is conducted in collaboration with SCORE. We received such positive response that we developed three roundtable groups instead of the originally planned two.
- WEW — “Women Empowering Women,” was a one-day event featuring a Women’s Leadership & Networking Panel empowering others through conversations, panel discussions, a keynote speaker and motivational speaker. Local leaders and panelists shared personal development and enriched resources to a crowd of over approximately 100 area participants.
The chamber welcomed new staff, Leadership Venice Director Barbara Hines, who will be shaping our brand new Leadership Venice Program. Founding leaders providing initial funding support include: CJ Fishman, Jeff Boone, Eric Robinson and Venice Regional Bayfront Health. Leadership Venice is an 8-month program that will kick off with an informational session in January 2019. Our initial class begins in March 2019.
In addition to the above Entrepreneurial Exchange Series programs, we were pleased at the overwhelming response, attendance and excellent feedback for our Economic Breakfast featuring Dr. Jerry Parrish, Chief Economist, Florida Chamber Foundation. Dr. Parrish provided information on our State of Florida economics as well as our county.
We would like to take a moment to honor Business Development Director David Pierce of the better business department who retired this year after 18 years of service to the chamber.
We look forward to continuing these and other creative opportunities to promote the success and growth of our member businesses. Come see what we are doing and “Get on Board for 2018-19!”
For more information, visit venicechamber.com.
Kathy Lehner is the President and CEO of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce. You can email her at klehner@ venicechamber.com.
