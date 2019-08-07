In the 12 months ended in June 2017 the Wall Street Journal reported the fastest decline on record of 1,700 bank branch office closures as they leave less profitable regions. Venice has to have something magical judging by the imminent increase in bank branches in and around the city.
Probably the growth of population in new and planned rental, residential and Assisted Living Facility communities with the apparent affluence of retirees choosing the City on the Gulf.
Currently SunTrust Bank and Englewood Bank & Trust have plans to open branches, almost adjoining on the island of Venice. A third unnamed bank is understood to be considering opening a branch in South Venice.
SunTrust bank office if approved by the city would occupy a vacant car lot owned by The Venice Company at Tamiami Trail and East Venice Avenue alongside the former Pineapples. Englewood Bank & Trust will occupy the lot cleared adjoining Babe’s Ace Hardware of Venice at 140 Miami Ave. E. Achieva Credit Union closed their Venice Island office along Tamiami Trail some time ago.
Downtown parking survey
City of Venice has launched a brief survey to determine the adequacy of parking in the downtown Venice business district. They will gather information on user attitudes concerning the sufficiency, location and type of parking available. Please consider taking it; your input is valuable for this data collection. The survey www.surveymonkey.com/r/DowntownVeniceParking2019
COMING EVENTS
See children’s’ artwork show
There will be children’s art show sponsored by Stillpoint Studio featuring the artwork of children age 6 to teens at the Freedom Boat Club offices, courtesy of Dr. Jeffery Hunek. It is open Thursday and Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. at 897 E Venice Ave. For details call Sr. Maureen at 941-416-3446
Celebrate Women’s Equality
Celebrate Women’s Equality Day on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Venice Holistic Community Center at Blue Lotus Meditation Center, 714 Shamrock Boulevard. They will honor four women, their organizations for leadership and guidance for speaking out for women’s equality and for supporting women’s aspirations. For reservations call Joan Wright at 941-497-0417
Charity event at Snook Haven
Enjoy a charity event at Snook Haven 5000 E. Venice Ave. benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast. It will be for lunch and or dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 11:30 a.m.to 8 p.m. with the proceeds supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Snook Haven will donate 5% of the meal proceeds, patrons must show the printed or digital voucher to the restaurant. Gina Taylor at 941-488-4009, visit bbbssun.org.
Iced tea tasting
Cool off with a calming sip of artesian tea at Mothers Cupboard Spice Shoppe, 208 W. Miami Ave Iced Tea Tasting Event Suzanne Andrews will have light snacks and spectacular tea sale at the event on Saturday, Aug 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 941-525-8041.
COMMUNITY SERVICES
Back to school physicals
With back to school time there is a need for school-entry physicals and school sports physicals. Helping parents prepare for this Sarasota Memorial Urgent Care Centers are offering $20 school physicals and sports physicals to K-12 students at six convenient locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Parents and guardians can visit smhurgentcare.com to find the closest location and download the required school physical forms. For questions and information call SMH’s HealthLine at 941-917-7777.
APPOINTMENTS
New store manager
Dean Wilburne is the new Norris Furniture & Interiors store manager at their Sarasota showroom.
A veteran in the furniture industry he brings more than 20 years of experience having worked in Washington, D.C. and Orlando markets garnering multiple “Store Manager of the Year” awards along the way.
