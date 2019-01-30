This is the first look at what can be expected in business development in the Venice in 2019. Indications are 2019 promises to be another year of growth for businesses throughout the area.
Experts are forecasting red tide is ebbing and the contractors on downtown road improvements are expected to complete the project in March hopefully bringing beneficial results desperately needed by island businesses.
With West Venice Avenue open to traffic the year began with the opening of the Café Venice & Wine Bar in its new location across Venice Avenue. In the 300 block a new restaurant has opened, Seven on Venice at 317B Venice Avenue.
In Nokomis the completed Burger King at Spanish Lakes Boulevard on N. Tamiami Trail is expected to open soon and another Burger King is scheduled for an outparcel near Culver’s restaurant on Jacaranda Boulevard.
Still developing is the third Eggs-Traordinary Breakfast, lunch and dinner restaurant in the former Clock Restaurant location. On the Bypass, Jersey Mikes is under construction in Jacaranda Plaza.
Expect to see new restaurants replacing the former Saltwater Café and Nokomis Crabhouse. Look out for new owners of the former Buffalo Bill’s BBQ on Jacaranda Boulevard and in the former Pacifico Restaurant, Sonny’s BBQ and A Bit of Boston on U.S. 41.
Will the Nokomis Wawa gas station and convenience store be completed this year, hopefully as it seems to have been a long 2 or more years since the job began.
Another good question, will Pineapples be torn down in 2019 and replaced by a retail, professional and residential plaza.
At Laurel Road by U.S. 41 in Nokomis the former 7-Eleven is being replaced by a Verizon store which opens soon reports contractor NPP Enterprises.
The long-awaited arrival of Lucky’s Market in the former K-Mart on U.S. 41 Bypass has suddenly come alive. According to plans it will occupy approximately 50 percent of the former premises.
Debuting on Tamiami Trail in Nokomis is the new larger 2-story, Venice Lighting & Fans.
Planned a short distance south along U.S. 41 at Roberts Bay is the large new Venice Heartis Assisted living Facility. Seaside Springs Retirement Community LLC, another similar facility is planned in Osprey across from the Shoppes at Casey Key.
