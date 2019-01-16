It was five months ago when staff of the Venice Furniture Warehouse at 550 South Seaboard Avenue held their final day sale. Within a few days the old building was torn down in August.
Contractors began an expected 7 months construction of a more than 21,000 square feet beautiful state-of-the-art store. Almost 5 months later the shell of the new showroom indicates the size of the new Furniture Warehouse.
Since the closure South County residents have been invited and will continue visiting the new South Sarasota Furniture Warehouse. The 130,000 square foot historic former Kanes/Kalin Furniture location with the blue tile roof at Philippi Creek.
“Customers in southern Sarasota County have the opportunity to purchase coastal Florida lifestyle furniture and accessories for every room of the home at popular prices,” said Mark Richmond, President of The Furniture Warehouse.
It was 30 years ago when he acquired the Venice building with no air conditioning or carpets and over the years general repairs have continued, he said, but now it is worn out. The existing parking lot foundation will be taken up and replaced with a larger new parking lot.
The project had been delayed according to Richmond because of the requirement to have a Northern Italian architectural style. It is planned to have a grand opening of the Venice Furniture Warehouse in May or June.
