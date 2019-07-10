By ROGER BUTTON
Businews Columnist
Construction continues at the new luxury resort apartment community, Venice Isles at 2600 Executive Drive. It is to the south of the Marriott Fairfield Inn and Suites and will eventually have a gated secure vehicle entrance from a small roundabout.
The rapid growth and expansion in the area of not only homes, but associated services including restaurants, gas stations, hotels and more has encouraged Florida Nvision Development owner and operator, NM Residential to create this new leasing project.
It is fast developing the new 324-unit luxurious apartment community, Venice Isles which is expected to complete the first building in December. Visible from I-75, just south of the Jacaranda intersection, the framing now underway on the 30-acre property is just outside Venice city limits in unincorporated Sarasota county.
Planning records indicate the multi-family leasing community could have 329 one bedroom units and 289 two bedroom units in six buildings. Not specifically a senior living community as they accept all who qualify for this attractive on-site amenity package.
Residents will have a 5,682 square-foot clubhouse providing activities. In the great room will be seating areas with large screen televisions. A 24-hour workout center, a resort style pool with plenty of shade and in-pool lounge seating and a communal exterior barbeque area. The community has its own dog park sited near the entrance.
“We are excited about the potential of this market. There’s been an abundance of new development in the immediate vicinity which will only benefit from two new hospitals. We think perspective residents will love the market leading amenities that we will be offering,” said Elliott Simmonds, Director of Development for Nvision Development. For information call 941-800-1160.
