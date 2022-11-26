Venice Mercato on the Island

Venice Mercato on the Island, located at 200 Base Avenue, recently had a ribbon cutting for the new building.

VENICE — A vintage market, Venice Mercato on the Island, has moved to the island of Venice after seven years on Spur Street.

“We are a premiere vintage market,” said Shelly Dudley with Emerge Consulting on behalf of Venice Mercato.


Maria Dicicco

Venice Mercato on the Island’s owner Maria Dicicco poses with items in the vintage market.
