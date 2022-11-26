VENICE — A vintage market, Venice Mercato on the Island, has moved to the island of Venice after seven years on Spur Street.
“We are a premiere vintage market,” said Shelly Dudley with Emerge Consulting on behalf of Venice Mercato.
The market now located at 200 Base Ave. E. in Venice has over 20 vendors with unique vintage items and local artists’ work.
In 2013, the Venice Mercato opened on Spur Street in Venice and was open one weekend a month. When owners Maria and Joe Dicicco took over in 2021, the two opened the market every weekend from Thursday to Saturday.
“We had a following in our old location,” Dudley said.
Offering more space and a more visible location on the island, the market is open regularly from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.
Dudley mentioned new customers coming in and the neighborhood on the island, which has been good and supportive, she added.
Once a month, Venice Mercato on the Island has a special market weekend with hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The next special weekend is a Christmas market on Dec. 17 and 18. There will be themed items along with food trucks.
“So far we have had a lot of success,” Dudley said about the market moving to the island.
For more information about Venice Mercato on the Island, visit bit.ly/3U8x6gi
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.