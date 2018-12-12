For their long service to Rotary International, Venice Nokomis Rotary club honored two Rotarians who recently received club acknowledgement and special gifts from 2018-19 Club President, Jane Mendola.
The longest serving club member, Rotarian Jim Hill joined the club in December 1962. He was club president in 1978-79 and recipient of the prestigious club Doc Matson award.
For more than 20 years he was site chairman for the annual Rotary Arts & Crafts Festival and his wife Liz is an honorary Rotarian of the club. For 21 years they hosted the club’s annual Christmas party.
He is a past president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce and a past Commodore of Venice Yacht Club. His service career included 23 years in the Army and the National Guard retiring as a Major.
He commented he loved being a Rotarian because of the fellowship it gave him. To mark his 56 years’ service to the club, he was presented with an engraved redwood tree memento of his service with the club.
Recognized as the second oldest club member was Rotarian Dan Boone, who joined the club in 1971. Always active in every organization to which he has belonged, in Rotary he was club secretary for five years until taking on the presidency in 1974-75. He was recognized for his commitment as speaker secretary for 25 years and continues to induct new members joining the club.
He commented, this period of 47 years may seem like a long time, but as busy as he is the time has flown. It is with pride he has three-generations of family in the club, his sons Jeffrey and Stephen, and their children Jackson, Annette and Stuart.
Boone was awarded a Pillar of the Venice Community five years ago and he has guided the city for many years. He was also presented with an engraved redwood tree memento of his service with the club.
