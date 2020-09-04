VENICE — Venice Pier Group has received the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Seal of Commitment, it said in a recent news release.
The FRLA seal of commitment is considered a respected health, safety and sanitation honor.
Venice Pier Group operates Sharky’s on the Pier, Fins at Sharky’s and Snook Haven.
“The Seal of Commitment is the FRLA’s highest designation for hospitality safety and sanitation standards. Bearing this seal is Sharky’s, Fins and Snook Haven’s pledge to their employees, guests and community that each restaurant meets and exceeds the FRLA’s designated health, safety and sanitation standards,” it said in the news release. “Less than 70 restaurants in the state of Florida have received this recognition, and the Venice Pier Group restaurants are the first to receive this honor in Venice.”
The news release said the ownership has a goal that guests have “utmost confidence” that their facilities are “safe, sanitized,” along with seeing and its workers are “well-trained to uphold these standards” while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“We have always believed safety and sanitation within Venice Pier Group to be a top priority and have held our standards well above the requirements of the industry,” Venice Pier Group President Justin Pachota said in the news release. “This is just another way for the public to know that where they are eating has been certified as the highest level of cleanliness.”
Venice Pier Group was recognized in August as the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in the Hospitality and Tourism category.
To qualify for the seal of commitment, the restaurants “underwent a thorough site inspection and had to meet designated restaurant health, safety and sanitation standards,” the news release said.
It also had to meet employee certification criteria and all of its crew of more than 250 completed the FRLA COVID-19 Safety and Sanitation Course.
“The training provided not only focuses on the importance of safety and sanitation but also on how to create a great experience for our guests while managing those priorities,” Pachota said in the news release. “It reminds all of us our every action toward each individual can impact the guest and each other.”
