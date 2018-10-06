A new assisted living facility in Venice received approval to move forward this week.
The Venice Planning Commission signed off on a number of land development petitions Tuesday when it approved a site and development plan for Heartis Venice just north of the last ALF built in Venice.
Heartis Venice will build a 215-bed facility on 5.6 acres bordered on the west by Tamiami Trail and on the east by Roberts Bay. Chung Land LCC submitted the applications not only for a site plan, but also for a special exception petition to build the ALF in a residential and multi-family zoned area. (It’s to become a mixed use zoned area once Land Development Regulations are revised. A Comprehensive Plan amendment is also going through the process to correct a scrivener’s error related to the new zoning designation.)
Two code modifications were also approved to allow construction of a retaining wall and an 18-foot-wide two-way access drive (down from the standard 24-foot width) for deliveries at the rear of the property. Resident and guest access will be from Tamiami Trail.
The commission has final say on site and development petitions. All that’s required to begin construction is to pull required permits.
The anticipated start is December 2018. Heartis Venice is anticipated to open in the Summer of 2020, according to Mike Galindo, project manager with Caddis Healthcare Real Estate.
The Heartis Venice property is located a quarter mile north of Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay, a similar elder care facility also built just off Tamiami Trail that opened its doors in 2016.
