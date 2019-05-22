Mathematical quilt maker Elaine Ellison attended the recent Quilt Week Spring Show in Paducah, Kentucky, winning the top award of $1,500 for hand quilting with her entry ‘Some of odd integers.’
“I was shocked to beat the Japanese quilts, their workmanship is amazing,” she said. “I had the #1 quilt in the Paducah Quilt Show, the best quilt in the whole wide world was mine.”
A member of the Venice Area Quilters’ Guild meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month, September through April in Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Avenue South. It serves more than 360 quilters in Southwest Florida of all skill levels from beginner to professional.
Memorial Day in VeniceAnnual Venice area Memorial Day Ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. May 27 at Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd. American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 hosts this year’s observances and activities.
The traditional ‘laying of the wreaths’ by area veterans’ organizations and auxiliaries is followed by guest speakers. Speakers include Venice Mayor John Holic, Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines, U.S. Army Master Sergeant (Ret.) Gordon Sherven, and U.S. Army Colonel (Ret.) Norman MacLellan. Patriotic music will be provided by the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble. The public is invited to attend and should bring chairs.
New Rectory for OspreySarasota County commissioners recently approved a Special Exception Petition for the building of a Rectory House of Worship on the 20.3-acre property of Our Lady of Mount Carmel House of Worship, 425 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey which has been in use since 1996.
The 5,500 square feet rectory will be built on the south eastern part of the site just north of the existing hall fronting Old Venice Road, Burney Road and Bay Acres Avenue.
Celebrating Global WellnessGlobal Wellness Day is June 8th, and is celebrated at the Westin Hotel, Sarasota with Claudia Baeza, owner of Pineapple Yoga Studio and a Village of Holistic Wellness partners. Everyone would like to be healthier, to look better, and to live well both physically and spiritually. It is almost the entire world’s shared dream.
First celebrated in 2012, it was established in Turkey and has now been accepted worldwide. Reflecting its success, in 2018 it was celebrated simultaneously in 130 countries at 5000 different locations with different events. The GWD flag reached the summit of Mt. Everest; medical care was given to children at the Thailand and Myanmar border, and visits to elderly people’s home in Brazil. For details call 941-210-3739.
Bingo at the Board is backOne of the popular events in this area takes place at the Venice Area Board of Realtors offices in Substation Road. It is the next session of Bingo nights being held 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 12. Tickets are $25 include food, beer and wine, must be pre-purchased in advance at the Realtors office. Must be 18 years and older, proceeds benefit VABR Community Chest scholarships for local students.
Restaurant recognized for improvementsFirst Watch restaurants were recognized as the 2019 Best Food Allergy Champion by AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo, for an in-food allergy program service. The company has developed custom food allergy training materials for back-of-house staff and a food handler training program for all front line employees. It also recently updated and improved its in-house allergen workflow process for special dietary requests.
Play in the Park DayThe Atlanta Braves announce another exciting free to the public event for CoolToday Park bringing entertainment and special events to the Suncoast Region. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 2 families are invited to enjoy the second play in the park event. Explore the ballpark, enjoy concessions, play ball, kickball, cornhole, kids 12 and under can run the bases.
Downtown eventsFriday Night Concert at the Gazebo features Josh Reilly & Jordan Laier from to 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 24, Venice Brew Bash is in Centennial Park on from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 25, Gazebo Starlight Cinema at the Gazebo on May 31 at sunset features “The Sound of Music” and June 7 features “Night at the Museum.”
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
