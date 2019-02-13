Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation (VYCCF) celebrated a successful 2018 year with its membership at the annual “Donor Appreciation Night” Jan. 24. It was a “milestone year” for the foundation by receiving over $118,000 in donations and providing grants to local charities of approximately $103,000.
This accomplishment meant that since the foundation’s inception in 2010, the VYCCF has granted over a half million dollars to programs in the Venice/South County region focused on nutrition, veterans services, education and literacy, homelessness and youth boating.
In addition to celebrating the impact of 2018, the committee kicked-off its 2019 year of caring, as Michael Nemser (2019 Chair) challenged the club membership to continue its dedicated support, announcing four events that focus on the needs of the community and provide fun opportunities to donate and sponsor local charities that create a positive impact for so many children, families and veterans where we live.
One of the guest speakers, President and CEO of Children First Phillip Tavill, thanked the club for years of support and outlined the challenges ahead.
Children First provides a solid “head-start” for educational success with its programs in early childhood literacy and a healthy nutritional program. Their services do not stop there, they also provide health screenings for the children and a family advocate that works with the families to develop on a successful strategy of education, nutrition, work and safe housing to insure a strong family structure for the success of each child.
As Tavill concluded his remarks, Nemser (along with foundation leaders) presented the first grant of 2019 for $2,500 to Children First. This brings the ongoing support of Children First from the Foundation to over $15,000 to date.
For more information, visit: VeniceYachtClub.com.
