The Venice Yacht Club announced a $88,000 grant through the Community Contribution Tax Credit Program to Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County for the construction of a home in North Port.
This is the fifth house, in as many years, that the club has sponsored. Members of the Club will provide 200 hours of volunteer time to help prepare the home for its new family.
Volunteers will be coordinated by the club’s charitable foundation. The house is currently under construction and should be completed this spring.
Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation Chair Michael Nemser said, “Home ownership is an important milestone for a family. Our membership strives to be a good neighbor, to help in making a better community. We are proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity in this, the fifth home we have funded.”
