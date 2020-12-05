VENICE — Sheryl Vieira has been recognized for her work for the “Black Tie and Blue Jeans, An Equestrian Gala” by the Florida Public Relations Association.
Vieira is vice president of marketing and PR with Caldwell Trust Company.
She learned of the honor during the Florida Public Relations Association Golden Image Awards Gala, held virtually recently.
The group recognizes work by public relations professionals, it noted in a news release. The Black Tie and Blue Jeans gala helped not-for-profit organization InStride Therapy.
InStride Therapy provides “equine-based therapy to benefit the physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing of its clients,” according to the news release.
“InStride’s slogan, ‘Horses Help Humans,’ says it all,” Vieira said in the news release. “Their activities are a perfect fit for ‘Caldwell Cares,’ a philanthropic program through which Caldwell Trust Company and its staff donate time and treasure to support local organizations.”
FPRA honored Vieira’s work with two awards: the Judges’ Award and the Award of Distinction.
“Our mission is dedicated to reaching new heights for those we serve,” Easterseals Southwest Florida president and CEO Tom Waters said. “We get there through the selfless generosity of community leaders who help us fund our programs. Through Sheryl’s vision, the 2019 Black Tie & Blue Jeans gala surpassed our goals and set the bar for future events. We couldn’t be more proud of the recognition her achievement received from FPRA.”
“I am humbled to work with a company that supports our community initiatives and especially honored that Caldwell has been able to support InStride Therapy with its mission,” Vieira said. “It’s truly gratifying that FPRA has recognized the value of our contribution.”
For more information on InStride Therapy, visit www.instridetherapy.org or call 941-412-9333.
