By ROGER BUTTON
Businews Columnist
In the modern climate retailing services are more and more being tailored to the consumer, for example the latest hair salon to open in Venice is following the successful trend of restaurants by introducing their Hair Happy Hour. Opening for two later nights catering to the working adult between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. they offer special priced services with light refreshments and wine.
It is an incentive offered by Shannon Trammell owner and stylist who opened the Virasana Salon at 107 Tampa Avenue West across from the Venice Theater.
Born and raised in Venice, Trammell graduated from Venice High School in 2003. Attending University of South Florida, she focused on environmental science. Realizing it was not her route she became a nanny for eight years. Wanting to pursue a more artistic avenue she attended Meridian College in Sarasota studying cosmetology for a year.
After working in a local salon for five years and becoming a manager she learned to run the business and saw an opportunity to branch out on her own.
At her Virasana Salon downtown they provide all hair services to women, men, and children. During the recent back to school period it was a very busy time styling youngsters to boast their confidence for their first day starting school.
As a stylist, she does all aspects of hair grooming including extensions and she is a color specialist too.
“For all day hair care Balayage and the eco-friendly L’ANZA healthy hair products are the foundation for a beautiful style,” said Trammell. “Incorporating the power of nature and science like botanicals and plants to withstand all-day sun, staying the same ideally for the gulf coast lifestyle.”
Employing two stylists who are new to Venice, but having more than 20 years experience they are also Balayage specialists. In the Virasana Salon there are four stations for styling and two for zero gravity shampooing.
During the conditioner services hot towels with aromatherapy and a relaxing hand massage are included to ensure clients leave the salon very relaxed. Flat and sparkling water, coffee and tea is available at any time.
“The goal is to bring personalized haircare in an intimate salon setting, all while making sure the products and people ﬁt the culture they represent,” she said. “Bringing out your inner beauty.”
Virasana Salon at 107 Tampa Ave. W. is open Tuesday to Saturdays from 9 a.m. and later on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 7 p.m. Call 941-244-0218 for more information.
