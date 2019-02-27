An added incentive to help, guide and assist visitors to this area will be the new Visit Sarasota Tourist Center within the Venice Area of Chamber Commerce at 597 S Tamiami Trail. The center will be staffed by volunteers assisting and providing useful tourism related information about Venice and Sarasota County.
“I am looking for 4 volunteers to help us,” said Sandrina McCloud, Visitor Experience Manager, Visit Sarasota County. “They will work alongside colleagues of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce two days a week for two shifts per each of those days from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. preferably year-round residents.”
Volunteers will be trained by McCloud and need to be familiar with the Venice area and have an overall idea of Sarasota County and its offerings for visitors. She realizes there is so much to do and see but a passion for the community and the county is definitely a plus, as is a customer-friendly approach.
Interested people should contact her by email at smccloud@visitsarasota.org.
Racks are filled with visitor information brochures including the Official Visitor Guide of Sarasota County and more. Additional signage to the outside and inside of Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, said Cloud will ensure all those driving by know they are welcome to come in to learn about all there is to see and do throughout the county.
Judy Livingston a volunteer for Venice Area Chamber of Commerce said she was looking forward to having more assistance with the Venice Visit Sarasota team because they have tons of visitors in the offices.
