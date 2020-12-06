CAPE CORAL — Admit it. It’s been a strange year for everyone.
Now a podcast based in Lee County that likes to discuss the oddities of Florida wants to figure out what was the strangest story in the state during 2020.
The podcast, Florida Freakshow, has started a balloting that continues through mid-December to find out what Florida residents deem the weirdest from the state.
Voting is at on the podcast’s social media page: www.facebook.com/FlaFreakshow.
Co-host Kirsten O’Donnell noted the world won’t soon forget the many hurricanes, civil unrest and contested election, much less the COVID-19 pandemic.
“But our podcast is more interested in the unusual headlines that don’t exactly make the front page,” she said.
Hosted by her and Cory O’Donnell of Cape Coral, the podcast “shares humorous takes on Florida’s weirdest news,” it said in a news release. “Each week, the pair discuss four news stories from the Sunshine State, ranging from the mildly unusual to the outright bizarre.”
Cory O’Donnell said the duo has picked three crazy stories per month from 2020 so far.
“As you can probably guess, it wasn’t easy to whittle it down,” he said. “Now we’re inviting our listeners and others to vote on our Facebook page. When all the votes are in, we’ll announce the freakiest Florida stories on our year-end show. It’s almost like a tournament. We should call it the ‘Freaky Four.’ ”
The news release said the podcast will count down the top on its Dec. 30th episode.
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio and TuneIn Live on Alexa, the news release said. It also has a website at www.FloridaFreakshow.com with new episodes released Wednesdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.