Soon many of friends from up north will be preparing to return and now is the time to make plans. Those who have purchased homes, villas and condominiums may well be arranging for a neighbor to ‘keep an eye’ on their recent acquisition.
Beware, said Charles Mazza a credited member of the National Home Watch Association. Serious issues can arise with water leaks and humidity. When the power goes off it takes only 72 hours for mold to start growing in the home.
This is a hurricane and storm state for which homeowners need to be prepared. Who will put up the window shutters, move furniture and equipment inside. When an alarm goes off who will assist the police in checking the home and then contact the owner immediately.
Recalling he had taken early retirement at 55 in 2017, and then with Ann his wife came to Venice where 80 percent of their friends were snowbirds. Most would ask them to watch the homes when they left to return north. It was the neighbor doing a favor technique.
“Just getting more and more people looking for someone to watch their home, we realized it was time we were no longer the neighbor doing a favor or for the relative coming in,” he said. “We decided to make it a legitimate business watching people’s homes and keeping them informed on their property.”
Becoming accredited home watch advisors, they are bonded and insured.
Adapting their corporate and organizational skills the Mazza’s brought in more technology to this traditional industry enabling them to focus on detail doing everything electronically.
Walking onto the property the homeowner gets a GPS report from Mazza, a time stamped audit as he does the exterior and then inside for the interior, everything is documented on his tablet. Any issues, then photos are taken and documented to be summarized on the report. Leaving the property, he signs the report and emails it direct to their client.
Assisting clients, he has a complete preferred vendor list and provides details to the homeowner. They call and set up the appointment and advise him so he can be at the home during the vendor’s visit.
Two sets of keys are kept for their clients who may have friends using the home. For hurricane and storm disaster services he provides before and after photos. Assistance can be provided with shutter installation. After the storm he does a post-storm report.
“Because each home is unique, I meet clients and customize plans to their needs,” said Mazza. “I turn out for emergency services if an alarm goes off.
If the client calls it in, I check the property.” “Our service is to be available, not if something happens, but when it happens.” He continued, “Are you prepared. Things will happen and you chose if I visit weekly or every other week.”
Mazza has technology to test the humidity when visiting a home and if it is above 50 there is a very high chance mold will grow on anything the skin touches and once it starts, it grows fast.
They have 100 percent retention of their clients who have peace of mind in knowing their home is protected and if something happens, they will know about it.
Ann Mazza is president of Advanced Home Watch based in North Venice. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but for clients it is 24 hours, call 941-218-0008.
