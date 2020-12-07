WELLEN PARK — Ground is breaking for another Wellen Park community.
Neal Communities announced this week the name of the latest neighborhood is Avelina in Wellen Park's Playmore District.
Avelina will have 96 homes when completed.
"A gated, maintenance-assisted community, Avelina will offer British West Indies and Coastal style homes in five floorplans ranging from 2,327 to 2,752 square feet," Neal Communities said in a news release.
It is less than a mile to CoolToday Park, where the Atlanta Braves hold spring training annually.
A grand opening should happen later this year for Avelina. One model home will be built for viewing.
"It is also less than a mile from Downtown Wellen, situated on 175 lakefront acres and expected to open in the first quarter of 2022," the news release states. "Plans for Downtown Wellen include shopping, dining and entertainment options, a town hall, children’s playground and splash pad, food truck kiosk area and an outfitter renting e-bikes, paddle boards and kayaks."
Wellen Park is the new name selected for much of West Villages — which has been consistently one of the top selling master planned communities for the past five years, including No. 3 in 2019 and the first half of 2020.
"The name Wellen means 'waves' in German and 'wellness' in Dutch, and the entire community is designed around a focus of living well at every stage of life," the news release said.
More information is available at www.NealCommunities.com.
