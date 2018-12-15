The string lights are hung on the lanai with care, the last-minute shopping is done. You’re stressed out enough that you can’t even think. Go out for a meal and a drink!
This year, Christmas Eve falls on Monday, when some restaurants normally close. Nevertheless, a surprising number of eateries will be open to serve you then.
But only a handful are open on Christmas Day, several with truncated hours, so be sure to check this list twice and make nice reservations in plenty of time. All phone numbers are 941 area code.
Englewood
Christmas Eve Christmas Day
Annie B’s 828-1073 Open Closed
Beach Road Bistro 474-9500 Open until 4 p.m. Closed
Boca Royale Golf & Country Club 475-6464 Lunch Buffet
Café 776 475-0819 Closing early Closed
Country Hound 474-7767 Open until noon Closed
End Zone 473-9663 Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed
Farlow’s 474-5343 Reservations $25 deposit Closed
Howards Restaurant 473-0171 Closed Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Irving’s Coffee & Creamery 460-8542 Open Open
La Stanza 475-1355 Open Closed
Landy’s Restaurant 474-4292 Closed Open noon to 7 p.m.
Leverock’s 698-6900 Open Open
Lighthouse Grill 828-1368 Open Closed
Lock ‘N Key 474-1517 Open Closed
Mama’s Italian Restaurant 475-5656 Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed
New Faull Inn 697-8050 Open until 5 p.m. Closed
Prime Time Steak & Spirits 697-7799 Open 4 to 8 p.m. Closed
Ricaltini’s 828-1591 Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed
Rum Bay Restaurant 697-0566 Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Buffet 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SandBar Tiki & Grille 460-8280 Open Closed
Stefano’s 475-0868 Open Open
Waterside Grill 697-0724 Open until 5 p.m. Closed
The Waverly 475-3500 Open Closed
Zeke’s Uptown 460-9353 Open until 7 p.m. Closed
North Port
Christmas Eve Christmas Day
Blue Tequila 888-5332 Open until 4 p.m. Closed
The Family Table 423-0473 Closed Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kumo Japanese Steakhouse 426-5866 Open Open
La Rocca 423-9211 Open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Closed
Michelangelo’s 426-0044 Open Closed
Olde World Restaurant 426-1155 Open until 8 p.m. Closed
Pink Tequila 564-6644 Open until 4 p.m. Closed
Port Charlotte
Christmas Eve Christmas Day
All-Star Sports Grill 743-4140 Open Closed
Bella Napoli 764-8000 Open Closed
Chubbyz 613-0002 Open Closed
Colosseo 766-1413 Open until 6 p.m. Closed
Curry and Kabab 979-8080 Open Open
Ephesus Mediterranean Grill 681-2343 Buffet 4 to 8 p.m. Closed
Fin Sushi & Grill 666-6686 Open Open
Flavors of India 889-7411 Open Unconfirmed
Gatorz 625-5000 Open Closed
JD’s Bistro & Grille 255-0994 Brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed
K’s Family Pizzeria 625-6989 Open until 8 p.m. Closed
La Famiglia 235-7492 Open, reservations only Closed
Noy’s Bistro and Lounge 214-5194 Open Closed
Olympia Restaurant 255-3440 Open Open until 6 p.m.
Peter’s Restaurant 743-2454 Open until noon Closed
Pioneers Pizza 235-2424 Open until 5 p.m. Closed
Rossini 766-6111 Open; Seven Fishes Closed
Smok’n Pit BBQ 249-9963 Open until 5 p.m. Closed
Visani 629-9191 Open, Dean Martin Xmas Closed
Wally’s Southern Style BBQ 613-0005 Open until 8 p.m. Closed
Punta Gorda
Christmas Eve Christmas Day
88 Keys 639-7700 Open Open until 6 p.m.
Blue Turtle 637-9477 Closed Open
Burg’r Bar 655-8050 Open until 2 p.m. Closed
Callaloo 639-2633 Open Closed
Captain’s Table 637-1177 Closed Buffet 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Celtic Ray 916-9115 Open Open
Dean’s South of the Border 575-6100 Open Closed
Dockside Grill, Four Points by Sheraton 637-6770 Open Open
F.M. Don’s 637-8800 Open Open, special menu
Harpoon Harry’s 637-1177 Open until 3 p.m. Closed
Hurricane Charley’s 639-9695 Open Closed
IceHouse 575-0866 Open Closed
Italia 639-7655 Open Open
John Ski’s House of Breakfast & Lunch 347-7645 Open Closed
La Fiorentina 639-6500 Open Closed
Laishley Crab House 205-5566 Open until 3 p.m. Closed
Leroy’s 505-2489 Open, but early close Closed
Mint Asian Cuisine 621-8259 Open Open
Monty’s 637-0008 Unconfirmed Closed
The Perfect Caper 505-9009 Open 5 to 9 p.m. Open 1 to 7 p.m.
Phil’s 41 575-7575 Open until 5 p.m. Closed
River City Grill 639-9080 Open Open
Scotty’s Brewhouse 621-8329 Open until 5 p.m. Closed
TT’s Tiki Bar 637-6770 Open Open
Village Fish Market 639-7959 Open until 7 p.m. Closed
Venice
Christmas Eve Christmas Day
Abby’s on Miami 315-4064 Open Closed
Allegro Bistro 484-1889 Open Closed
Bodrum Restaurant 412-0090 Open Closed
Bogey’s 488-9156 Open Closed
BrewBurgers Commercial Court 484-2337 Unconfirmed Closed
BrewBurgers Venice Island 786-3341 Open, but call first Closed
British Open Pub 492-9227 Open until 8 p.m. Closed
Burgundy Square Café 451-8261 Open Open until noon
Bushido Sushi 485-1757 Open Closed
Café Evergreen 412-4334 Open until 3 p.m. Closed
Chaz 51 Bistro 484-6200 Open Open
China Jade Venice Island 488-8898 Open Open
China Tokyo 375-8380 Open Open
Crow’s Nest 484-9551 Open Closed
Daiquiri Deck 488-0649 Open Open at 6 p.m.
Darrell’s 485-9900 Open through lunch Closed
Dockside Waterfront Grill 218-6418 Open, but call first Closed
Fins at Sharky’s 999-3467 Open Closed
Gold Rush BBQ 483-3137 Open until 8 p.m. Closed
Kumo Japanese Steakhouse 488-5866 Open Open
Made in Italy 488-8282 Open Closed
Norma Jean’s 492-5524 Open, but call first Closed
Off The Wagon 497-2048 Open Closed
Old Salty Dog 483-1000 Open until 5 p.m. Closed
Paradise Grill 786-1524 Open until 2 p.m. Closed
Popi’s Place 800-4270 Open Closed
Ristorante San Marco 254-6565 Open Open
Rosebuds 918-8771 Open 4 to 10 p.m. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Sand Trap 493-2300 Open Closed
Sharky’s on the Pier 488-1456 Open Closed
The Soda Fountain 488-7600 Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed
Star Thai & Sushi 485-3981 Open Closed
T.J. Carney’s 480-9244 Open Open
Valenti’s 484-1888 Open Closed
Venezia Restaurant 308-7700 Breakfast w/ Santa Dinner
Venice Ale House 303-6906 Open Closed
