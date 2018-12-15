The string lights are hung on the lanai with care, the last-minute shopping is done. You’re stressed out enough that you can’t even think. Go out for a meal and a drink!

This year, Christmas Eve falls on Monday, when some restaurants normally close. Nevertheless, a surprising number of eateries will be open to serve you then.

But only a handful are open on Christmas Day, several with truncated hours, so be sure to check this list twice and make nice reservations in plenty of time. All phone numbers are 941 area code.

Englewood

Christmas Eve Christmas Day

Annie B’s 828-1073 Open Closed

Beach Road Bistro 474-9500 Open until 4 p.m. Closed

Boca Royale Golf & Country Club 475-6464 Lunch Buffet

Café 776 475-0819 Closing early Closed

Country Hound 474-7767 Open until noon Closed

End Zone 473-9663 Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed

Farlow’s 474-5343 Reservations $25 deposit Closed

Howards Restaurant 473-0171 Closed Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Irving’s Coffee & Creamery 460-8542 Open Open

La Stanza 475-1355 Open Closed

Landy’s Restaurant 474-4292 Closed Open noon to 7 p.m.

Leverock’s 698-6900 Open Open

Lighthouse Grill 828-1368 Open Closed

Lock ‘N Key 474-1517 Open Closed

Mama’s Italian Restaurant 475-5656 Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed

New Faull Inn 697-8050 Open until 5 p.m. Closed

Prime Time Steak & Spirits 697-7799 Open 4 to 8 p.m. Closed

Ricaltini’s 828-1591 Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed

Rum Bay Restaurant 697-0566 Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Buffet 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SandBar Tiki & Grille 460-8280 Open Closed

Stefano’s 475-0868 Open Open

Waterside Grill 697-0724 Open until 5 p.m. Closed

The Waverly 475-3500 Open Closed

Zeke’s Uptown 460-9353 Open until 7 p.m. Closed

North Port

Christmas Eve Christmas Day

Blue Tequila 888-5332 Open until 4 p.m. Closed

The Family Table 423-0473 Closed Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kumo Japanese Steakhouse 426-5866 Open Open

La Rocca 423-9211 Open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Closed

Michelangelo’s 426-0044 Open Closed

Olde World Restaurant 426-1155 Open until 8 p.m. Closed

Pink Tequila 564-6644 Open until 4 p.m. Closed

Port Charlotte

Christmas Eve Christmas Day

All-Star Sports Grill 743-4140 Open Closed

Bella Napoli 764-8000 Open Closed

Chubbyz 613-0002 Open Closed

Colosseo 766-1413 Open until 6 p.m. Closed

Curry and Kabab 979-8080 Open Open

Ephesus Mediterranean Grill 681-2343 Buffet 4 to 8 p.m. Closed

Fin Sushi & Grill 666-6686 Open Open

Flavors of India 889-7411 Open Unconfirmed

Gatorz 625-5000 Open Closed

JD’s Bistro & Grille 255-0994 Brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed

K’s Family Pizzeria 625-6989 Open until 8 p.m. Closed

La Famiglia 235-7492 Open, reservations only Closed

Noy’s Bistro and Lounge 214-5194 Open Closed

Olympia Restaurant 255-3440 Open Open until 6 p.m.

Peter’s Restaurant 743-2454 Open until noon Closed

Pioneers Pizza 235-2424 Open until 5 p.m. Closed

Rossini 766-6111 Open; Seven Fishes Closed

Smok’n Pit BBQ 249-9963 Open until 5 p.m. Closed

Visani 629-9191 Open, Dean Martin Xmas Closed

Wally’s Southern Style BBQ 613-0005 Open until 8 p.m. Closed

Punta Gorda

Christmas Eve Christmas Day

88 Keys 639-7700 Open Open until 6 p.m.

Blue Turtle 637-9477 Closed Open

Burg’r Bar 655-8050 Open until 2 p.m. Closed

Callaloo 639-2633 Open Closed

Captain’s Table 637-1177 Closed Buffet 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Celtic Ray 916-9115 Open Open

Dean’s South of the Border 575-6100 Open Closed

Dockside Grill, Four Points by Sheraton 637-6770 Open Open

F.M. Don’s 637-8800 Open Open, special menu

Harpoon Harry’s 637-1177 Open until 3 p.m. Closed

Hurricane Charley’s 639-9695 Open Closed

IceHouse 575-0866 Open Closed

Italia 639-7655 Open Open

John Ski’s House of Breakfast & Lunch 347-7645 Open Closed

La Fiorentina 639-6500 Open Closed

Laishley Crab House 205-5566 Open until 3 p.m. Closed

Leroy’s 505-2489 Open, but early close Closed

Mint Asian Cuisine 621-8259 Open Open

Monty’s 637-0008 Unconfirmed Closed

The Perfect Caper 505-9009 Open 5 to 9 p.m. Open 1 to 7 p.m.

Phil’s 41 575-7575 Open until 5 p.m. Closed

River City Grill 639-9080 Open Open

Scotty’s Brewhouse 621-8329 Open until 5 p.m. Closed

TT’s Tiki Bar 637-6770 Open Open

Village Fish Market 639-7959 Open until 7 p.m. Closed

Venice

Christmas Eve Christmas Day

Abby’s on Miami 315-4064 Open Closed

Allegro Bistro 484-1889 Open Closed

Bodrum Restaurant 412-0090 Open Closed

Bogey’s 488-9156 Open Closed

BrewBurgers Commercial Court 484-2337 Unconfirmed Closed

BrewBurgers Venice Island 786-3341 Open, but call first Closed

British Open Pub 492-9227 Open until 8 p.m. Closed

Burgundy Square Café 451-8261 Open Open until noon

Bushido Sushi 485-1757 Open Closed

Café Evergreen 412-4334 Open until 3 p.m. Closed

Chaz 51 Bistro 484-6200 Open Open

China Jade Venice Island 488-8898 Open Open

China Tokyo 375-8380 Open Open

Crow’s Nest 484-9551 Open Closed

Daiquiri Deck 488-0649 Open Open at 6 p.m.

Darrell’s 485-9900 Open through lunch Closed

Dockside Waterfront Grill 218-6418 Open, but call first Closed

Fins at Sharky’s 999-3467 Open Closed

Gold Rush BBQ 483-3137 Open until 8 p.m. Closed

Kumo Japanese Steakhouse 488-5866 Open Open

Made in Italy 488-8282 Open Closed

Norma Jean’s 492-5524 Open, but call first Closed

Off The Wagon 497-2048 Open Closed

Old Salty Dog 483-1000 Open until 5 p.m. Closed

Paradise Grill 786-1524 Open until 2 p.m. Closed

Popi’s Place 800-4270 Open Closed

Ristorante San Marco 254-6565 Open Open

Rosebuds 918-8771 Open 4 to 10 p.m. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Sand Trap 493-2300 Open Closed

Sharky’s on the Pier 488-1456 Open Closed

The Soda Fountain 488-7600 Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed

Star Thai & Sushi 485-3981 Open Closed

T.J. Carney’s 480-9244 Open Open

Valenti’s 484-1888 Open Closed

Venezia Restaurant 308-7700 Breakfast w/ Santa Dinner

Venice Ale House 303-6906 Open Closed

