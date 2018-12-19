Could 2019 see the demolition of the former Pineapples restaurant which has stood abandoned for so long? Current owner Mike Miller in new relationship with Frank Cassata has encouraging news.
They have formed the entity Cassata Miller Development, LLC. and among their plans is developing Cassata Square. It would be a mixed-use development at the Southeast corner of North Tamiami Trail and Venice Avenue and is currently in planning stages.
The new plans for Cassata Square are to build two and three story buildings which will include financial services, retail, office and residential uses. The neighborhood meeting for this project is planned for January 2019.
Built in 1967 occupying 8,750 square feet, it was in 2013 Pineapples Island Grill became one of the larger restaurants in Venice and opened with a night club that could cater to more than 720 diners.
It closed in the summer of 2014, reopening later that year as Classics Steakhouse & Island Grill. Within a year that failed and the property was on the market again with an asking price of $1,650,000. Subsequently following foreclosure Iberiabank marketed the property at $1.3 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.