The Women’s Resource Center, the Cross College Alliance and the American Association of University Women (AAUW) present “Know Your Worth: Conversations about Gender Advocacy in the Workplace,” Saturday, March 30, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., in the Alfred R. Goldstein Library at Ringling College of Art and Design, 2700 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
The first portion of the event, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., features a salary negotiation workshop aimed to help participants gain the skills and confidence they need to successfully negotiate a salary and benefits package.
The second portion features a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Willa Bernhard, a psychotherapist, educator, and former WRC board member.
Ashley Brown, president and CEO of Women’s Resource Center, said the AAUW Start Smart program helps participants identify and articulate their personal value.
“There’s a big pay gap when it comes to earning potential,” she said. “We’re thrilled to partner with AAUW’s national initiative that’s focused on helping people, especially women, harness their power to negotiate for themselves.”
Why is negotiation so important? According to Brown, AAUW’s research on the gender pay gap shows that, one year out of college, women are already paid significantly less than men.
“In 2009, women one year out of college who were working full time were paid, on average, just 82 percent of what their male peers were paid,” Brown said. “And those lost potential earnings add up over a lifetime.”
She said that women who negotiate can increase their potential to earn higher salaries and better benefits packages.
“By negotiating fair and equitable salaries, they will be better able to pay off loans, buy the things they want and need, and even save for retirement,” she said.
Aside from salary negotiation, the workplace landscape has changed in the era of the #metoo movement. In the second portion of the event, local leaders will participate in an intergenerational conversation about how women and men can successfully navigate in today’s workplace.
Participating panelists include Dr. George Schofield, Felice Schulaner, Janice Zarro, Nick Owens and Madeline Ross.
There will be light bites, refreshments and door prizes. The event is free; seating is limited. Registration is required at YMWRC.org/worth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.