Infrastructure work has begun on the new Heartis Venice large Assisted Living Facility with Memory Care services. It is being built on 6 acres at 1199 S. Tamiami Trail alongside Roberts Bay on U.S.41 north of Pinchers restaurant.
Plans indicate Heartis is to be a 69,100 square feet building with height up to 44 feet. and there will be 2 accesses to the U.S.41 and 5,940 square feet of parking space.
Planning details stated it will have a total of 215 beds with the majority of rooms facing U.S.41. There will be 111 bedrooms with kitchen, 85 bedrooms without kitchen and 19 bedrooms for Memory Care. Associated amenities including home-cooked meals and multiple dining options will be provided for this senior living community.
With large secured courtyards Heartis Venice will provide 24-hour emergency response, community shuttle service, social and recreational activities, housekeeping and laundry services.
Proposals include a beauty salon/barber shop, wellness center. On-site amenities for residents include walking trails, open air seating areas, pocket parks, and a swimming pool.
The contract purchaser and developer is Caddis Acquisition Partners, LLC. An organization established by physicians solely focused on Healthcare Real Estate investment, development and management.
Currently eleven Heartis properties are open and operating in Texas and Illinois. Another five communities are under construction in the Midwest and Southeast. Heartis Venice will be the second such property in this area following Heartis Tampa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.