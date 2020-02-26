SOUTH VENICE — For five years, the Community Yard Sale at the South Venice Civic Association has been a magnet for bargain hunters.
The sale will be Saturday, Feb. 29. Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. There will be hot dogs and beverages for sale.
The organization collects donations from the community all year, resulting in an enormous selection from furniture, power tools and yard tools to kitchen, linens, household goods and clothing which fill the SVCA’s entire building.
A special feature this year, donated by SVCA members Pat Wellington and Thom Reeves, are two wilderness kayaks with all the gear including wheels and T-bar for a trailer hitch for sale.
Event chair Gail Parker has gathered dozens of volunteers to do set up, price the merchandise and man the floor. Last year, people lined up out to the parking lot before the opening. SVCA anticipates this year’s turnout will be bigger.
SVCA is located at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice, just one mile west of U.S. 41.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.