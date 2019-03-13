Late in 2018 local accountants Susan Hanks and Sidney Young along with Tom Hanks decided it was a good time while he was still young in his career to venture off on their own. They formed YHH, Young, Hanks & Hanks, CPA’s, P.A. opening an office at 229 Nokomis Avenue, S. across from SunTrust Bank.
Long-time established resident and Venice High School graduate Susan Hanks, senior partner said she and Young have the same philosophy’s and interaction. Combining their years of experience with those of the younger Hanks provides a wealth of knowledge for clients.
Initially working for an Englewood CPA firm, Susan Hanks joined Peacock CPA in Venice and then in 2006 acquired that company with Eric Robinson.
In 2009 Sidney Young joined the firm with a background in financial accounting having been a Chief Financial Officer of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Her experience in the private sector with local attorneys gives additional dimensions to the partnership.
Hanks son with an unforgettable namesake, chose a different career, graduating with a Masters in Accounting specializing in Taxation from Florida State and passed the CPA exam to join them in 2018.
YHH leased space in the DeBoer building and have plans to grow. They try to promote hiring the young people and have a Venice High School student assisting with appropriate tasks.
“Working with our clients we believe in accuracy, efficiency and compassion all of which are accounting plus,” said Susan. “Many people are afraid of taxes, we make it pleasant, comfortable and develop a professional relationship to last a lifetime becoming intergenerational.”
They work with clients on all aspects of accounting, business, nonprofit, trust and estate gift tax returns. Commercial business accounting is provided for small and large companies. They assist with client’s financial advisors and attorneys ensuring it is easier and adds more value for clients.
An important aspect of their business is providing complete seamless transition for people with out of state accountants. For clients with businesses or income from another state the tax services they need are provided and YHH gives them the opportunity to be more connected with this community.
“The days of a pension for the younger people are few and far between and if they are not saving for their own retirement, they are not heading in the right direction,” said Young. “YPP assists with planning by encouraging them to save for the future and advising how the current tax savings stand.”
YHH will design services for any type of client or business, small or large and make their accounting more cost effective by providing a second set of eyes. Their slogan is, “It’s not just about the numbers, it is also about the people we help.”
“With the name Tom Hanks it needs little introduction and is an icebreaker which gets people smiling,” he said. “I am unique being ‘un-Google-able’, because the other Tom Hanks has that dominated.”
Young, Hanks & Hanks is open weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 941-800-2424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.