Sam Booth is a boutique style retailer selling CBD products developed from the hemp plant at his recently opened Your CBD Store at 635 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis near Joseph’s Diner. People are coming in to his new store on the advice of physicians who suggest they consider CBD before they tried painkillers or surgery.
“We always suggest before starting any of this you should consult with your physician,” said Booth. “Originally little was known about CBD, but now I can say it is the health without the high.”
“My clientele are people with arthritis, multiple sclerosis, chromes, gastro-intestinal and stomach issues.” He continued, “I take the CBD tinctures and pain cream because it helps me with pain and inflammation.”
With the new CBD bill signed recently it is legal in all 50 states. No prescription is required to buy CBD items, but buyers have to be 18 years and older.
There is no marijuana in products sold in Booth’s store only natural remedies, and everything has been third-party tested in the company’s Tampa laboratory. Each bottle has a QR code enabling the user to identify details of the product quality.
It is available as tinctures taken under the tongue, water soluble for mixing with coffee, water, wine, etc. Capsules are available, bath drops, hand creams, body lotions, candy gummies and vaporizers for people who have seizures or panic attacks. CBD is similar to vitamin C as the body excretes what it does not use.
The average person spends around $100 and prices range from $40 to $250 depending upon the concentration.
Born and raised in Sarasota, Booth graduated from Venice High School and attended college in Orlando and Gainesville, and then became a Realtor.
Suffering psoriasis which developed into psoriatic arthritis.
Studying the illness to identify what would help to ease the pain and inflammation without destroying his body, CBD oil continually came up. It is cannabidiol chemical compound found in hemp and marijuana plants.
“By taking this product it is helping to relieve inflammation, pain, psoriasis,” said Booth. “I give it to my German shepherd dog and it has invigorated her. CBD is very popular for pets.”
In the store are pet products for cats, dogs and animals, he even had a lady come in for CBD for a horse.
Your CBD Store is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. call 941-786-9079.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.