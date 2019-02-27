Once a year donut lovers feast on Yummies’ Paczki Polish Donuts before and until the ultimate on Fat Tuesday or Paczki Day, March 5. Since the beginning of the year the bakery and restaurant have been taking orders and by mid-February had more than 200.
Allen and Karen Tines are the owners and bakers at Yummies Donuts, BBQ & Kettle Corn, 2001 S. Tamiami Trail in the Ark Plaza. They start cooking Sunday night, working with their chefs all day Monday and throughout the night, hoping to finish by Tuesday morning baking close to 7,000.
“We are not aware of any other bakery in town that makes these tasty treats from scratch,” she said. “Our secret recipe came from the original Hamtramck Bakery in Michigan and has been passed down through many Yummies generations.”
A Polish tradition, paczki, pronounced “Poonch-key” starts the celebration of Mardi Gras and Lent. Prune filled paczkis are the most popular. In their authentic paczki bakery, they prepare paczkis using a richer batter than traditional donuts with raspberry or prune filling.
Hungry donut lovers will form lines waiting for Yummies to open at 6 a.m. till 4 p.m. on Fat Tuesday. This year downtown on the island Yummies paczki’s will be available from Ciao Gelato at 317A West Venice Ave.
For 2019 they are introducing two new paczkis, a cheese filled, and a chocolate custard with double shots in addition to the 10 varieties. Also available are Yummies 32 varieties of donuts, elephant ears and apple bread.
In the overnight hour’s vans will be delivering supplies to their retail outlets, hotels and gas stations. As in the past roads likely will be busy in South Venice on Fat Tuesday as hungry donut enthusiasts head to Yummies.
Customers collect donuts for their paczki party supplies others relax at Yummies enjoying the tasty donuts for breakfast, lunch and early dinner in the restaurant celebrating this Polish tradition.
“Bring you appetite because our paczkis are Yummy!” she said. “There is parking nearby to stay and enjoy more ... Have a Yummy Day.”
For take-out and to order call 941-493-7170. Yummies is open 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
