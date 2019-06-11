There is a name and product for every day, from candy to burgers, pancakes to chicken and many more. Now a Venice company has created a special doughnut to mark the beginning of the annual hurricane season.
“Whatever your age, doughnuts make people smile we are and hoping to get everyone smiling,” said Karen Tines. She and husband Allen Tines own Yummies Donuts & BBQ in South Venice.
“We couldn’t believe hurricane season was already here,” Karen said. “When people started talking about tax-free hurricane supplies, we wanted Yummies to be everyone’s first stop.
“We made a tray for last Saturday because it was the first day of hurricane season and they went fast.”
It is the first time in their 30-year history they have made a hurricane doughnut. Based on their customers’ response, they plan to continue through this month.
It is a yeast doughnut with no filling, dipped in icing, with the red symbol meteorologists and National Hurricane Center use to represent a hurricane on weather maps.
Yummies intends to make the doughnuts when hurricanes are traveling a path to Florida, hoping to add a little levity to stressful and scary weather situations.
Eventually they plan to add numbers for categories and names. For example, there is a Hurricane Karen on the list this year. Karen Tines said something tells that her no matter where that storm is headed, Allen will make Hurricane Karen doughnuts.
Creative designs is nothing new to the Yummies team, who enjoy it as a fun job. Their specialty doughnuts have included cocktail designs and doughnut letters spelling out special messages.
Colored icing is added to match wedding colors, and there are doughnut bouquets for important occasions, topped with lots of bling.
The Tines get their cues from what is going on around them. Coming up with ideas, they search for the supplies to make them happen, hunting for doughnut cutters or even having them made.
They have just acquired an air-sprayer for applying edible paint and will soon be using that to enhance and customize their doughnuts.
“We believe in giving everyone a sweet Yummies experience,” Karen said. “We will definitely run a limited quantity of Hurricane doughnuts for the remainder of this month.”
Yummies Donuts & BBQ, 2001 South Tamiami Trail, is open Tuesday to Sunday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 941-493-7170.
