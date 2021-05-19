VENICE — Many, but not all, major retailers announced changes in face-covering policy with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The changes, however, are for people who are fully vaccinated, which the CDC defines as two weeks past a final shot.
And they’re only effective to the extent they’re not overruled by a governmental law or rule.
That’s not an issue locally. Gov. Ron DeSantis overrode local COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year, though private businesses still have the authority to decide their own policies.
The CDC essentially said that anyone who is fully vaccinated can forgo wearing a mask in most circumstances.
Citing that change, Publix, Walmart, Target, CVS and Winn-Dixie all said that starting this week face coverings are optional for vaccinated customers.
There’s less agreement beyond that point, however.
Publix will still require people who aren’t vaccinated to use face coverings “over their noses and mouths” inside any Publix store.
Walmart and Winn-Dixie will continue to require masks for unvaccinated people as well.
Target’s website says masks are “strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated,” while at CVS employees are required to wear masks but unvaccinated customers are only asked to do so.
Walgreens is still requiring masks while evaluating its policy.
Testing site remains open
The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota, is remaining open.
The site is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will test anyone regardless of symptoms. Testing is free.
CVS and Walgreens also offer testing, and they and other retailers sell home COVID-19 tests.
By the numbers
The state reported 2,791 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, up about 800 cases from Monday but the fifth straight day of fewer than 4,000 cases.
At 4.56%, the positivity rate was below 5% for the ninth consecutive day, and 11th day out of 12. There were another 97 deaths, however.
Sarasota County reported 37 new cases, with a positivity rate of 4.18% and no deaths.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 21 COVID-19 patients, with three of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 2.1%, compared to 2.5% for the previous period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had four COVID-19 patients and reported no deaths.
Statewide, 2,352 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, with 34 of them in Sarasota County, according to the state database.
The Sarasota County School District reported four staff and 29 students isolated Tuesday, and 17 staff and 255 students quarantined.
In the prior 48 hours, 10 people had been directed to isolate and 63 people to quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.