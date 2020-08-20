The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce invited local businesses to take a bow at their 41st annual Business of the Year Awards Luncheon.
The chamber staff and volunteers made sure the event was organized and fun while following CDC rules. Next to the table with name tags was a table with hand sanitizer, face masks and someone ready to do a temperature check. Everyone complied.
Inside the dining room tables were distanced and set for five. Plantation Golf & Country Club staff wore masks and gloves. Everyone followed new normal rules.
Before the event, chamber members were busy. Groups of judges designated for each category met to select the business that met their criteria for an award this year. Choices were not easy as customer service and quality are important to business associated with the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
Winners in various categories were: Home Instead Senior Care; Venice Pier Group; Laurel Civic Association, Lori Stephens LLC; J2 Solutions. Camelle Liakakos, of Classic Creations, was named Employee of the Year.
The list of business sponsors was long. In the midst of challenges, the Venice Chamber of Commerce created a new normal in presenting awards luncheons.
Three cheers to everyone involved in this monumental project and to the Plantation Golf & Country Club. Bravo to our Venice out-of-the-box thinkers.
Make a reservation
The official Finklepott Fairy is coming to Patchington’s on Venice Ave on Saturday, Aug 22. She will be putting glitter and sparkle in your hair and it’s an appointments only event. Call 772-301-4072.
For more information, visit FloridaFairyHair.com.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Mary Charland. When it comes to spreading Venice cheer Mary takes the prize. She has been an active member of this community for years. In 1992, she was one of the first co-chairs of the Shark’s Tooth Festival and she continues to celebrate events in town.
As the information and volunteer services director for the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, Mary uses her skills to make people feel useful and comfortable. She welcomes ideas and is quick to acknowledge good work.
Mary is a wonderful friend. She is kind and always has a minute. She is one of those terrific women who knows how to weather storms that come up in life. Mary Charland is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.