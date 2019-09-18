“With God’s help life goes on, but memories never fade,” Geri Parre told a group of about 200 people at the Patriot’s Park 9-11 Memorial Ceremony.
Parre was working in New York City across from the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, and spoke of her memories from that day. The people she knew whom she lost. The city she loved thrust into being the target of terrorists.
Venice paused on Sept. 11 to remember the day that changed our lives. Events at Patriots Park and the Senior Friendship Center honored first responders who faced danger to save their workers and others trapped at the Twin Towers in New York.
At Patriots Park, surviving family members shared memories of those who died while first responders told of heroism. Matthew Besheer honored first responders like the firefighter who brought a woman out of the Twin Towers and went back in to help. He never emerged.
Retired Air Force Master Sgt. Barbara Miller Vaughn introduced speakers and kept the event on track. Venice Fire officials rang the bell in remembrance. Venice American Legion NoVel Post 159 presented the colors while speakers offered remarks like: “I’m grateful for God’s grace that I will see my son again....My son phoned, his last words to me were, ‘Dad, I love you.’
Darren O’Shea performed “Drummer Lost.”
At the Senior Friendship Center, Venice Police officers and firefighters gathered to receive thanks of a community that appreciates their valor. Thanks included a standing ovation. Mayor John Holic offered a proclamation. Willie Acosta, who worked for the FDNY on 9/11, gave a thank you to the community for its appreciation and respect for Venice first responders.
The singing of “God Bless America” and “God Bless the U.S.A.” summed up the feelings of the day.
Venice showed its love.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Matthew Besheer, now a North Port resident, whose service to this country included arresting and bringing terrorists to justice. As a retired Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Detective he experienced evil first hand. He told of watching people he loved, colleagues who died. He was especially heartbroken burying a friend he had just worked with a few days before.
“It was the hardest funeral I attended,” he said.
Listening to Matthew Besheer’s account of his experiences brought the events of 9/11 to life. While it was painful to recount his work and the situations he endured including injuries, he performs an important service to his colleagues in keeping them alive in our hearts.
Matthew Besheer is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
