VENICE — Harry Klinkhamer is the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back, but he’d prefer to sell you one, to raise money for the Venice Museum and Venice Heritage Inc.
The two organizations have partnered to sell a tropical shirt depicting seven “Lost Buildings of Venice” (and one in Nokomis) to help them promote historic preservation.
It’s the fulfillment of an idea Klinkhamer, a Hawaiian-shirt enthusiast, had when he was hired a little more than three years ago.
He presented the idea of a historic preservation shirt at a “Shark Tank” type competition at a conference in 2019, he said. His pitch was to do something fresh, rather than a marker or a coffee-table book, he said.
His idea won, providing the seed money to get the shirts made. Venice Heritage also contributed, he said.
The “lost” buildings are the Venice Beach casino, the Circus Arena, the Gulf Theatre, Hotel Villa Nokomis, the Park View Hotel, Horse & Chaise, the Venice-Nokomis Presbyterian Church drive-in and the Venice-Nokomis Bank.
They were chosen from a list Klinkhamer compiled after talking to 10-15 people familiar with Venice history and architectural design, he said. It was narrowed to eight buildings, he said, to keep the shirt from looking too “busy.”
Besides the lost buildings, the shirts also feature the John Nolen Plan of Venice, sharks’ teeth and a hibiscus, the city flower. They come with a two-page flier on the history of the buildings, Klinkhamer said.
The manufacturer is High Seas Trading Co., In Laguna Hills, California. The company was chosen because it sells U.S.-made shirts of a high-thread-count cotton, not an artificial fabric, with authentic coconut buttons, he said.
Production got delayed, he said, because the company switched over to making masks when the pandemic hit. It resumed production recently and, by coincidence, began making women’s shirts for the first time, so some of those were included in the 440-shirt order.
Plans to market them at special events are on hold because special events are, but they’re already selling thanks to social media and word of mouth, Klinkhamer said.
Proceeds will help with the effort to preserve the Lord-Higel House and raise awareness of historic preservation through programs and events, he said.
“It’s a unique way to get the word out about what’s been lost here in Venice,” he said.
