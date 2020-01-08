TAMPA — Florida families can start 2020 off right with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.
For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day and come back free the rest of the year.
For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit two parks again and again until Dec. 31. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $109.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for free.
Busch Gardens has something for everyone with events such as the Real Music, Real Masters concert series — It kicked off Jan. 7 — and two new thrills launching in 2020.
Beginning this spring, Fun Card holders can take on Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest hybrid coaster and the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world. At Adventure Island, guests will have a new adventure to experience this spring with Solar Vortex, America’s first dual tailspin waterslide.
Also available for a limited-time, Florida parents can now register their children under the age of 5 for a Preschool Card to enjoy free admission to Busch Gardens and Adventure Island through the end of 2020.
The Preschool Card includes special events designed with the youngest explorer in mind, including Sesame Street Safari of Fun Kids’ Weekends, starting Feb. 1.
New this year, on Feb. 1-2, families can meet Aloysius Snuffleupagus, affectionately known as Snuffy, during the first ever Snuffy Weekend. To register for the Preschool Card, parents can visit BuschGardens.com/PreschoolCard.
Fans can learn more about new events, special deals and future announcements by following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.