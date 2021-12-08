Deborah Kostroun

Deborah Kostroun, the bookstore director, poses in front of the holiday merchandise available in the buy one, get one free sale throughout December at the Jervey Library bookstore.

VENICE — Throughout December, the Jervey Library bookstore is having a buy one, get one free sale on all holiday merchandise.

Anyone looking to stock up on gifts for friends or family can find holiday novels, cookbooks, nonfiction books, DVDs and CDs.

All proceeds from the sale support the Jervey Venice Public Library.

The bookstore is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments