VENICE — Completion of the widening of the bypass has been delayed again, with a new expected completion date of “summer.”
A month ago the Florida Department of Transportation’s District 1 Roadwatch report gave an expected completion date of July.
Since then the area has experienced significant rainfall, including downpours resulting from tropical weather this week.
According to the July 8 active contract detail report for the project, the contractor has been given a 128-day extension so far, on top of the original 700-day contract period.
It states that 809 of the 828 days have been used.
The July 8 Roadwatch report states that a traffic shift scheduled to go into effect more than a month ago will finally take place Tuesday, moving northbound and southbound traffic toward the median so the contractor can finish work near the outside lanes.
It also states that the new traffic signal at Detwiler’s Farm Market will be activated Wednesday in flash mode.
When work is completed, U.S. 41 Bypass from State Road 681 south to State Road 776 will be six lanes.
The segment from Center Road to Gulf Coast Boulevard will have new traffic signals; new pavement markings and signs; new curb and sidewalks; improved drainage; and new highway lighting.
Work began March 29, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.