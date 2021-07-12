VENICE - The eighth annual Summer Cabaret Festival returns to Venice Theatre this week and continues for several more.
The event opens Thursday with John Lariviere's "The Sinatra Songbook."
"Eight different acts - some new, some returning - will be performing throughout the festival," it said in a news release. "Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays."
It said tickets are $25 each at on sale at www.venicetheatre.org. It takes place at the theater's “Pinky’s Cabaret” - the black box Yvonne Pinkerton Theatre.
The shows include:
• The Sinatra Songbook
7:30 p.m. July 15, 16.
John Lariviere sings the songs of Frank Sinatra like "I've Got You Under My Skin," "Fly Me to the Moon" and "My Way.”
• Dorian & The Furniture "Tabled"
7:30 p.m. July 17; 2 p.m. July 18
Dorian & The Furniture perform "one-person versions of an eclectic mix of songs, usually (but not always) in the folk-rock genre, possibly with special guests and/or robots."
• “Over the Rainbow” with Luke & Friends
7:30 p.m. July 22, 23
Luke McFatrich, Noelia Altamirano, Amanda Heisey, Brian Finnerty, Michelle Kasanofsky and Javisha Strong sing songs like “Welcome to the Black Parade” and “Electric Love” as well as “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” among others.
• This Little Light Of Mine
7:30 p.m. July 24; 2 p.m. July 25
"Syreeta Banks sings some of her favorite songs that have helped foster growth, healing and encouragement during her life’s journey. Songs that speak on love, faith, fame and shining one’s light into the world and not being afraid to shine."
• The Blue Light Special
7:30 p.m. July 29, 30
Ariel Blue weaves her tale of the blues in a sassy, spirited and funny cabaret titled “The Blue Light Special.”
• And the Envelope, please…
7:30 p.m. July 31; 2 p.m. Aug. 1
Eric Watters sings and discusses Academy Award-winning songs from between the years 1934-1969.
• My Favorite Things
7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, 6
Alana Opie sings from a variety of shows, from "Blood Brothers" to "Smokey Joe's Cafe" to "Always ... Patsy Cline" and others.
• Distinctive Diva's, A Tribute to the Ladies
7:30 p.m. Aug. 7; 2 p.m. Aug. 8
Michelle Kasanofsky, her son Mikal Mancini and Joel Broome pay homage to famous females throughout the ages. "From Ella to Adele and including the music of dozens of other divas such as Cher, Carrie Underwood, Dusty Springfield and Gloria Estefan, this cabaret is jam-packed with lots of well-known, high-energy music to keep your toes tapping."
Venice Theatre’s General Manager and Director of Diversity Kristofer Geddie is coordinating the festival with Resident Music Director Michelle Kasanofsky in charge of the musical direction.
For more information, email info@venicetheatre or call 941-488-1115.
Venice Theatre is at 140 Tampa Ave. W, Venice
