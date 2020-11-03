VENICE - The Florida Bankers Association has elected R. G. "Kelly" Caldwell Jr. as chair of the Trust Executive Committee.
Caldwell is CEO/president of Venice-based Caldwell Trust Co.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to this position,” FBA CEO/President Alex Sanchez said in a news release.
Sanchez said Caldwell has earned "respect and admiration of the trust professionals throughout Florida who have elected him to serve as chairman."
"Kelly’s leadership and integrity will help guide our industry for the next two years and continue its proud tradition of exemplary service,” he said.
Caldwell has been a part of the FBA Trust Division for nearly 20 years and has already been a member of its Trust Executive Committee/
The committee, according to the news release, "helps to shape trust education programs in Florida among other activities."
He took over the duties as the chair Oct. 1.
“I’m honored and humbled,” he said, according to the news release. “I look forward to building on the activities of outgoing chair Bill Moor. I also plan to initiate lively discussions about industry initiatives in our rapidly changing world.”
