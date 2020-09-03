NORTH PORT — The second annual Loveland Golf Tournament is receiving big support from Caldwell Trust.
Caldwell Trust will be the title sponsor for the Sept. 12 event at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
Money from the tournament will assist Loveland, which in turn assists more than 450 people of the South Sarasota County community with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Similar to Caldwell Trust Company, Loveland Center also provides peace of mind to their clients and families,” Caldwell Trust CEO R.G. “Kelly” Caldwell Jr. said in a news release. “It’s our continued honor to assist in bringing visibility to disability through our support of sponsorship and friendship as we have for the past 19 years.”
Loveland Center officials appreciated the assistance.
“We are truly grateful for the continued support of Caldwell Trust after nearly two decades,” Loveland Center CEO/President Patrick Guerin said in the news release. “Organizations like Caldwell help ensure that we can accomplish our mission and continue to provide top quality services to our community.”
Those interested in the tournament can learn more by visiting https://events.readysetauction.com/lovelandcenterinc/golf2020
For more information on Loveland, visit www.LovelandCenter.org or call 941-493-0016.
