OSPREY — The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announced a new campaign challenge.
The $300,000 challenge hopes to secure protection of Orange Hammock Ranch.
The foundation is seeking to raise $1.5 million by June 1 to conserve the 5,777-acre ranch.
The Conservation Foundation was $600,000 away from the goal when a group of donors “agreed to pledge $300,000 as a challenge to the community to help raise the remaining $300,000 needed,” according to a news release.
“This is an historic moment for our community. For nearly two decades it has been a major conservation priority to save this land,” Conservation Foundation President Christine Johnson said. “During this pandemic, we’ve seen people flocking to our public open spaces underlining our need for more places to enjoy nature. Orange Hammock Ranch will be open to the public, all 5,777 acres. We are grateful for the passionate donors who pledged $300,000 in hopes that their generous challenge inspires others to make an impact forever.”
According to the news release, once the $1.5 million is raised, it brings $19.5 million in “Florida Forever dollars” to the region “and free up $9 million for other land conservation projects that Sarasota County had reserved for Orange Hammock Ranch. This means the community’s contribution will be leveraged 19 times for land conservation.”
For more information or to donate, visit www.conservationfoundation.com.
The ranch is north of Interstate 75.
