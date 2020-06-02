As part of a phased approach, the Southwest Florida Water Management District will reopen all campgrounds throughout its 16-county region Wednesday.
Reopening of District campgrounds is consistent with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s reopening of camping at many Florida state parks, said SWFWMD officials through a news release issued on Friday.
To help protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, the following guidelines will be in place at all District campgrounds:
• Campgrounds will be limited to 50% capacity.
• Groups of more than 10 campers are not allowed.
• The district will require a minimum of 25 feet between campsites.
Campers should continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on social distancing and the use of face coverings.
District staff will coordinate with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other local officials to ensure campers are enjoying District lands safely and responsibly, according to the release.
