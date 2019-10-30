There isn’t a candidate in the three open Venice City Council races that hasn’t been dinged by their opponents or others for one thing or the other.
Mayoral Seat No. 7
Candidate Frankie Abbruzzino previously asked the media not to contact him.
Bob Daniels
The ding: Daniels is too “developer friendly.”
The response: Daniels challenged that criticism, saying he’s only following the law, and has on numerous occasions even voted down proposed developments. “My motion to turn down the proposed Murphy Oaks development was an example of where the compatibility did not fit with the community at large,” Daniels said. “The election has always been nonpartisan however my opponent has brought political parties into the race and requested his party support him with money.”
Ron Feinsod
The ding: He’s a no growth candidate who will slow growth, and resort to increasing taxes.
More recently, a former tenant accused Feinsod of being a slumlord. Linda Pike, who lived in a Feinsod rental for a year, provided photos of a bathroom and air conditioner in disrepair she says went unfixed for months.
The response: Feinsod said he supports smart growth and fiscal responsibility. The small town “feel” is being lost to overbuilding and under investing in our infrastructure.
As for the tenant’s claim, he placed the blame for the unsightly conditions squarely on the tenant, saying he responded immediately when properly informed, and that any delay was because the tenant sent the complaint initially to a rent collections agency instead of directly to himself.
…
Seat No. 5
Nick Pachota
The ding: There’s been very little negative campaigning about Pachota, other than his association with the family business, Sharky’s and Fins Restaurant in Venice. Control Growth Now used that tidbit of information to endorse Pachota’s opponent.
The response: I think that response is fearful that I might be doing good in my campaign. I am a positive guy and want to keep it positive. I don’t want any part of that negative campaigning. We are a very well known family in Venice and have done a lot of good for the community.
Debbie Sanacore
The ding: Sanacore, a city code enforcement employee, received a poor job evaluation. Sanacore received good job reviews for the first two years after she was hired in 2015, then received “needs improvement,” in 2017-2018. Finally, she received a written reprimand in May 2018. The union filed a grievance, saying there was lack of “just cause.” The case was settled in January 2019 after the city agreed to make it an oral reprimand; Sanacore filed for office in May.
The response: Sanacore challenged each negative evaluation with lengthy written responses. In one, she stated the performance appraisal was based on opinion, not fact. In another, she said there was no supervisor for much of the evaluation period to gauge her performance.
…
Mayoral Seat No. 6
Tim Brady
The ding: In ads sponsored by Sunshine State Freedom Fund, the PAC questioned Brady’s blog talking about correlations between astrological cycles and market movements. “One thing is clear: Venice needs grounded leaders,” states the mailer.
The response: Brady says on his campaign website the endorsements he hasn’t won were never going to go his way for one simple reason. “There’s no upside to endorsing me, but there certainly is a downside. My not being part of the embedded power structure that largely rules the way things go, it would be dangerous for them to openly buck the system.”
Joe Neunder
The ding: As a member of the Sarasota County Planning Commission, Neunder approved developments and accepted developer campaign contributions, implying he is in the pocket of developers.
The response: Not true, Neunder says. “I want you to know that I am committed to the city, its residents, businesses and taxpayers; not developers, as the consortium and their followers have falsely posted on the web,” Neunder said.
