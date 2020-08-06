The Sun posed five questions to the two Republican candidates running for the open District 5 seat on the Sarasota County Commission. Here are their answers.
If the pandemic continues to wreak havoc with gas taxes, Tourist Development Tax funds and penny sales taxes, in particular, where would you look to make cuts in the county budget if necessary?
Ron Cutsinger: Prioritize capital expenditure projects, scale back and pause where appropriate; review all discretionary spending and make cuts where we can do so safely; implement a temporary freeze on non-essential job hires, and allow for staff reduction through attrition.
Chris Hanks: We will need to look over our capital expenses and cut back on what isn’t necessary. We need to also continue to look at our mobility system and its heavy cost and continue to find creative ways to provide that transportation at a cost that is reasonable. I would suggest continuing to work on public-private partnerships with some of these transportation businesses like Uber and Lyft to help in cutting that cost.
Mote Marine has a commitment from the county for $20 million in Tourist Development Tax revenues for their proposed aquarium. What position would you take on this if the pandemic puts a strain on those revenues?
Chris Hanks: I believe these revenues are already allocated and I don’t believe to hinder the Mote development would be in the best interest of the county. We need to be bringing in revenue, and Mote Marine will do that.
Ron Cutsinger: As a financial professional, I advise clients not to make short-term, sometimes emotionally based decisions that have long-term consequences. On this question, to make a fully informed decision, we need to see how quickly our economy recovers once we make it through this pandemic, how revenues have actually been affected, and as I said earlier, see if a pause is appropriate. Long term, I fully support the project, see it as creating a world-class destination and providing Sarasota County with significant additional economic benefits for decades. But the question also brings up the need to diversify our economy beyond tourism and hospitality. We must seek and attract quality businesses that will bring high-paying resilient year-round payroll and career-building jobs to Sarasota County – light manufacturing (think PGT and Tervis), communications (Lightspeed Voice), technology (Sarasota Avionics), software (Codeware) and a host of other possibilities. We should create a welcoming climate for entrepreneurs to begin new ventures and for existing companies to be encouraged to bring their businesses here. Who wouldn’t want to live and work in Sarasota County?
You both have had varied public careers. How will that experience help you if elected to the county commission?
Ron Cutsinger: My lifelong involvement with a wide range of nonprofits, faith-based service groups, civic organizations and county advisory boards has given me a wealth of experience and intimate knowledge of our people and community. I have built deep and meaningful relationships that will serve me well in office. Most recently, I served on the Sarasota County Planning Commission for four years and stepped down as chair to run for this office. During that time, we did a complete update and revision to our most important guiding document, our award-winning comprehensive plan. We also created for the first time the Uniform Development Code, which brought together our Zoning Code and Land Development Regulations. I spent hundreds of hours with that project and have met and worked closely with county staff for many years. That rich and varied county-level experience and background will let me hit the ground running as South County’s next commissioner. Additionally, my professional financial skills will translate well into how I manage tax dollars — in budgeting, fiscal transparency, accountability and responsibility. As a fiscal conservative, I will work to keep taxes low and spending constrained.
Chris Hanks: I am the only candidate in this district with municipal government experience. I am the former mayor and current commissioner of the largest city by population in the surrounding three counties and one of the largest geographical areas in the state. I understand the difficulties of septic to sewer, tens of thousands of septic leach fields draining into our waterways and canals, and the issues we face with flooding, and I have addressed all those issues while a commissioner for North Port. We opened three feet of capacity in our canals, which stopped flooding in our northern district. We dropped chemical usage by 50% in our canal ways. We invested in our infrastructure so that while the county has seen tens of millions of gallons of sewage spilled, North Port hasn’t experienced any. My position has caused me to build relationships from the local level to the state and nationally. North Port is the largest city in the state without a hospital due to the Certificate of Need (requirement). I used those relationships at every level, including nationally to get the repeal of the CON, which now opens North Port up for a future hospital.
This will be the first time in over two decades that you’re elected solely by the residents of your district. How will you view your role on the county commission?
Chris Hanks: I will govern the county globally; however, the reason single-member districts were voted in by the people is because they felt under-represented. There won’t be anything that goes on countywide that my district — North Port, Englewood and South Venice — won’t be spoken from my lips. I know that North County has roads that need repair, but we have a fire station in Englewood that the roof is caving in on and doesn’t have the space to provide firefighter support. Let’s fix those roads, but let’s throw a little money down south here and help our first responders out. That is what I believe the voters wanted out of single-member districts. It doesn’t mean you get everything you want, but it starts with the conversation, and we haven’t been mentioned seriously at that table in years.
Ron Cutsinger: Having lived in this district for nearly 50 years, I will be a strong voice for South County on the commission and to champion issues that are important to us. I want our community to know they are being heard and represented at a county level. Some key priorities are centered around health and public safety, an easily accessible hurricane shelter for South County, expediting the widening and improvements to River Road including not only from U.S. 41 north, but also south to Dearborn Street as a vital evacuation route, seeking health care providers and working toward a hospital in North Port, and assuring that our first responders and law enforcement have the resources they need, including some much needed upgrades to South County facilities. Additionally, having served on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, I will work to provide real solutions to this critical need for our community.
What specifically do you hope to gain for South County?
Ron Cutsinger: Of utmost importance will be to focus on restarting our economy and getting our people back to work. We must foster entrepreneurship, create opportunities for workforce retraining for displaced employees whose jobs may not be coming back and promote vocational training. We must diversify by bringing new businesses and career-building job opportunities to South County. We should reduce regulatory barriers to entry for new business, reduce and even eliminate costs where possible, streamline and expedite approvals and promote a strong, vibrant and prosperous economy. In all this, I will be fierce advocate for my community at the dais.
Chris Hanks: My vision is to see South County have the voice and recognition it deserves. The state just released $75 million Coronavirus Relief Fund Dollars for property owners, renters, and homeowners. This is dispensed to the county, and I would like to see that distributed in unincorporated Sarasota County, but also released directly to local municipalities proportional to their demographics. I feel the municipalities should have some say as only they truly understand their local demographics, and the care and resources they need. I see Toledo Blade extending as a scenic road through the Preserve up into SR 72 (Clark Road). This will provide a much-needed corridor for the entire region as an evacuation route, which is extremely needed. I would like to work together with Charlotte County and bring some funding to the fire station in Englewood. It is currently too small to handle the necessary staffing and is in a state of disrepair. This is the kind of attention I will be bringing to the county board. This is the voice we should all be using for each of our districts. We should be starting the conversations that haven’t been started before — what’s in it for North Port, Englewood and South Venice?
