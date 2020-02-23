The Bay Cantorial Association will present its 17th annual concert at 7 p.m. Monday, March 2 at the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
Titled "B'Chol Libi: With All My Heart - Songs of Love," the concert will feature several local cantors and cantorial soloists, including JCV cantor Marci Vitkus.
Founded in 2002 by members of the Tampa Bay cantorial community, the group is now in its 17th year presenting annual concerts which celebrate Jewish life with musical solos and ensembles covering a global range of writers, eras, styles, languages, genres, and cultures.
This year's concert features liturgical, popular, stage, and film selections connected to the theme of love.
To date, BACA has raised more than $70,000 for cantorial scholarships in addition to other causes which support Jewish music.
"This is a most impressive accomplishment for an association that has only been in existence for 15 years," said Hazzan Stephen Stein, executive vice president of the Cantors Assembly.
Tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $18 but all donations will be accepted.
The JCV is at 600 North Auburn Road off Venice Avenue.
For more information, call 941-484-2022 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
